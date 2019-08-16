Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil edges up on easing recession fears



* Crude prices climb after two-day drop

* Rebound could be short-lived - analyst

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019

* GRAPHIC-U.S., Saudi, Russian oil output: https://tmsnrt.rs/2QYZ6Ed (Updates with OPEC report, price)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose on Friday,recovering from two days of declines, after data showing a risein U.S. retail sales helped to ease concerns about a recessionin the world's biggest economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 38 cents at $58.61 a barrel at1136 GMT, after falling 2.1% on Thursday and 3% the previousday. U.S. crude CLc1 was 18 cents higher at $54.65 a barrel,having dropped 1.4% in the previous session and 3.3% onWednesday.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in July as consumers bought arange of goods even as they cut back on vehicle purchases,Thursday's data showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

That came a day after a sell-off in world markets thatfollowed the U.S. Treasury yield curve's first inversion sinceJune 2007 - a development usually seen as a reliable predictorof looming recession.

"Today, oil appears on the rise following the possibility ofdirect communication between U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping," said Harry Tchilinguirian fromBNP Paribas.

He said the rebound could be short-lived: "As darker cloudsgather on the economic horizon, the ensuing pessimism is likelyto limit financial players' appetite for risky assets, includingoil."

BNP Paribas cut its WTI forecast for 2019 by $8 to $55 perbarrel and for Brent by $9 to $62 per barrel, citing slowingeconomy amid a U.S.-China trade dispute.

OPEC said in its monthly report on Friday that oil marketfundamentals look somewhat bearish for the rest of 2019 as ittrimmed its global oil demand forecast due to slowing economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1ZH064

Earlier this week, data releases included a surprise drop inindustrial output growth in China to a more than 17-year low,and a fall in exports that sent Germany's economy into reversein the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

The price of Brent is still up nearly 10% this year helpedby supply cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a groupknown as OPEC+.

In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cuts until March2020 to prop up prices.

"At what point will further output cuts be needed at theback end of this year from OPEC and Russia to keep things goingthe way they are?" said Phin Ziebell, senior economist atNational Australia Bank.

A Saudi official indicated this month that more steps may becoming, saying Saudi Arabia was committed to do "whatever ittakes" to keep the market balanced next year.

OPEC's efforts have been undermined by worries about aslowing global economy amid a trade dispute between the UnitedStates and China, as well as rising U.S. stockpiles of crude andhigher output of U.S. shale oil.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TECHNICALS: U.S. oil may retest support at $54.07urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0PQ TECHNICALS: Brent oil may test support at $57.56urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C072 U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production png https://tmsnrt.rs/2QYNGAd ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>