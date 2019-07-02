Oil edges up after steep fall; OPEC cuts, stocks draw support

Shutterstock photo





* OPEC, allies extend output curbs until March 2020

* U.S. crude oil inventories fall 5 mln bbls-API

* Morgan Stanley lowers long-term Brent price forecast

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher onWednesday, steadying after a more than 4% fall in the previoussession, as extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies helpedunderpin prices despite growing concerns about weak demand.

An expected large draw in crude oil inventory in the UnitedStates also buoyed sentiment after a bigger-than-expected fallin inventories in a private survey.

Brent crude futures LCoc1 for September delivery weretrading up 48 cents, or 0.8%, at $62.88 a barrel by 0053 GMT.

U.S. crude futures for August CLc1 were up 37 cents, or0.7%, at $56.62 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell sharply onTuesday as worries about a slowing global economy overshadowedOPEC supply cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andother producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreedon Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as membersovercame differences to try to prop up prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431K0

"The OPEC+ meeting showed the members sticking together intough times, characterized by weakening global demand outlook,aiming for a more balanced oil market, despite clear marketshare implications," said Amarpreet Singh, analyst at BarclaysCommodities Research in a note.

"This is supportive of oil prices, in our view, even as themarket remains squarely focused on weak macro signals."

Ahead of government data due later on Wednesday, industrygroup the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that U.S.crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week, more thanthe expected decrease of 3 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZXN04M900EIA/S

Still, signs of a global economic slowdown hitting oildemand growth worried investors after global manufacturingindicators disappointed and the U.S. opened another trade frontafter threatening the EU with more tariffs to offset governmentaid to the aviation industry. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24314P

Barclays expects demand to grow at its slowest pace since2011, gaining less than 1 million barrels per day year-on-yearthis year.

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, lowered its long-term Brent priceforecast on Tuesday to $60 per barrel from $65 per barrel, andsaid the oil market is broadly balanced in 2019. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N243431