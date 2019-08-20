Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil edges lower, but hopes on easing trade tensions cap losses



* U.S. softens stance on Huawei buying tech components

* Global equities markets rally

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019 (Updates prices)

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesdayon persisting concerns over demand, but optimism U.S.-Chinatrade tensions will ease and hopes major economies will takestimulus measures to ward off a potential economic slowdowncapped losses.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 19 cents to $59.55 a barrel by1134 GMT while U.S. crude CLc1 was down 27 cents at $55.94 abarrel. Both contracts traded in positive territory earlier inthe session.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve thatpermits China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL to buy componentsfrom U.S. companies, signalling a slight softening of the tradeconflict between the world's two largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

The extension brought "relief to investors", Tamas Vargafrom oil brokerage PVM said.

"The U.S.-China trade spat has been at the centre of the oilmarket demise, which has sent the global economy to the brink ofrecession and negatively impacted oil demand forecasts," StephenInnes, managing partner of VM Markets, said in a note.

Overall oil demand concerns continue to weigh on oil. TheOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut itsforecast for global oil demand growth in 2019 by 40,000 barrelsper day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd and indicated the market wouldbe in slight surplus in 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR

A rally in equity markets around the world on growingexpectations that global economies will take action againstslowing growth also gave oil prices a floor. MKTS/GLOB

China's new lending reference rate was set slightly lower onTuesday after the central bank announced interest rate reformsdesigned to reduce corporate borrowing costs. Germany'sright-left coalition government said it would be prepared toditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter apossible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

"China's announcement of key interest rate reforms over theweekend has driven expectations of an imminent reduction incorporate borrowing costs," financial services firm CantorFitzgerald said in a note.

Traders were also watching for signs of tension in theMiddle East after the United States called the release of anIranian tanker at the centre of a confrontation between Iran andWashington unfortunate, warning Greece and Mediterranean portsagainst helping the vessel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O