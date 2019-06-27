Oil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting

Shutterstock photo

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher onThursday on expectations that OPEC will extend an output cutagreement, while investors awaited a meeting between the UnitedStates and China that could produce a breakthrough on tradetalks.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 6 cents to settle at $66.55a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 5 cents to settle at $59.43 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries isexpected to roll over a deal on cutting supplies at a meetingnext week and discuss deepening the curbs, Iraq's oil ministersaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y2VQ

Sources told Reuters this month that Algeria had floated anidea of deepening the cut by some 600,000 barrels per day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23J3ZW

A deal between OPEC and its allies, including Russia to curboutput by 1.2 million bpd, runs out at the end of June. Meetingson July 1-2 in Vienna will discuss the next steps.

The OPEC meeting will follow the G20 summit this weekend.

"If we don't see OPEC extend its production agreement andthe U.S. and China leave the G20 with more problems, this rallyup to one-month highs could stop," said Gene McGillian, vicepresident of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford,Connecticut.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a trade dealwith Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend buthe is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on most remaining Chineseimports if the two countries don't agree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

"It's clear that investors are a little cautious when itcomes to this meeting, given how talks collapsed previously andthe fighting talk we've since seen from both sides," said CraigErlam, analyst at OANDA.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have also keptthe market on edge. Iran is on course to breach a threshold inits nuclear agreement within days by accumulating more enricheduranium than permitted, although it had not done so yet by adeadline it set for Thursday, diplomats said, citing U.N.inspectors' data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y2HN

When asked about Iran possibly breaching those restrictions,U.S. Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook said it was clearthere would be consequences. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y4Z7

Elsewhere, the government of Canada's main crude-producingprovince, Alberta, eased crude oil production curtailments forAugust on Thursday, setting the limit at 3.74 million bpd,compared with 3.71 million bpd in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y0OH

