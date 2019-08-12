Quantcast

Oil edges down on lower demand outlook, U.S.-China trade dispute

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

* IEA cuts global oil demand on trade war, slowing economy

* Fears of U.S.-China trade war leading to recession grow-Goldman

* Russia's oil output rises to 11.32 million bpd on August1-8

By Jane Chung

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Mondayamid worries about an economic slowdown and the Sino-U.S. tradewar, which have led to a cut in the growth outlook for globaloil demand.

International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at$58.40 a barrel by 0638 GMT, down 13 cents, or 0.2%, from theirprevious settlement.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at$54.33 per barrel, down 17 cents, or 0.3%, from their lastclose.

Both benchmarks fell last week, with Brent losing more than5% and WTI falling about 2%.

"Oil prices are falling at the start of the trading week dueto lower demand forecasts published last week and pessimismabout a U.S.-China trade deal," said Alfonso Esparza, seniormarket analyst at OANDA in Toronto.

The U.S.-China trade dispute rocked global equity marketslast week, while a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks addeddownward pressure to oil prices, which have lost around 20% fromtheir 2019 peaks reached in April. EIA/S

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday that fears of theU.S.-China trade war leading to a recession were increasing andit expected a trade deal between the two countries to happenbefore the 2020 U.S. presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Mounting signs of an economic slowdown and a ratcheting upof the trade row have caused global oil demand to grow at itsslowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008, theInternational Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2551RB

The Paris-based agency cut its 2019 and 2020 global oildemand growth forecast to 1.1 million and 1.3 million barrelsper day (bpd), respectively. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2551RB

Elsewhere, Russia's oil production rose to 11.32 million bpdon Aug. 1 to 8, up from 11.15 million bpd on average in July,according to two industry sources familiar with the energyministry data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR4N208050

In July, the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia agreed toextend their supply cuts until March 2020 to prop up oil prices.

In a sign of lower production in the United States, theweekly U.S. oil rig count, an early indicator of future output,fell for a sixth week in a row as producers cut spending on newdrilling and completions. RIG/U (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Richard Pullin andChristian Schmollinger) ((jane.chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5667; ReutersMessaging: jane.chung.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





