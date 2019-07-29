Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil drops on economic growth concerns, 'constructive' Iran talks



* Slowing growth could hit oil demand

* Iran talks described as constructive

* Graphic on U.S. rig count: https://tmsnrt.rs/2XdttIW (Adds U.S. rig count, updates prices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday asinvestors fretted over the outlook for global economic growth,while weekend talks between Iran and major powers ended on agenerally positive note, suggesting an easing of tensions in theMiddle East.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down by 36 cents, or 0.6%,at $63.10 a barrel by 0358 GMT. Prices rose 1.6% last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down by 20cents, or 0.4%, at $56.00 a barrel. WTI gained 1% last week.

Economic growth in the United States slowed less thanexpected in the second quarter with a boom in consumer spending,strengthening the outlook for oil consumption. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

But growth outside the U.S. is slowing faster, due partly tothe impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

"For global growth, the outlook there is looking shakier ...it's not disastrous but it's not shooting the lights out," saidPhin Ziebell, senior economist at National Australia Bank.

"Where does oil demand fit in a world where it looks likethis big boom is now starting to tail off," he said, pointingalso to recent sluggish car sales around the world.

Senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators are meeting this weekfor the first time since trade talks broke down in May, as theystruggle to resolve deep differences. Expectations for progressduring the two-day Shanghai meeting are low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

Traders and investors are also focussed on meetings of majorcentral banks -- including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which isexpected to lower interest rates.

An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nucleardeal was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehranwill continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeansfail to salvage the pact, Iranian official Abbas Araqchi said onSunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0LS

The meeting did not include the United States, which pulledout of the agreement in May 2018 and slapped sanctions back onIranian oil exports.

Still, tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, theworld's most important oil passageway, as Iran refused torelease a British-flagged tanker it seized but granted Indiaconsular access to 18 Indian crew members.

Denmark welcomed the British government's proposal for aEuropean-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through thestrait.

The United States is also working on a multinationalmaritime security initiative in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q1T0

U.S. energy companies last week reduced the number of oilrigs operating for a fourth week in a row, putting the rig countdown for an eighth consecutive month. RIG/U

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reuters Poll: 2019 economic growth forecast revisions https://tmsnrt.rs/2y9gT2M TECHNICALS-U.S. oil may fall towards $55.26L4N24U0OK TECHNICALS-Brent oil may fall to $61.48L4N24U0C8 U.S. Rig count png https://tmsnrt.rs/2X8Myf7 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>