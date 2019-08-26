Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil drops as recession risks mount with trade war tariffs



* Brent falls to lowest since Aug. 9

* U.S. oil drops to more than two week low

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, pushingU.S. crude to the lowest in more than two weeks, as anintensifying trade war between the U.S. and China underminedconfidence in global economic growth.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 54 cents, or 0.9%, at $58.80 abarrel by 0538 GMT, having earlier touched $58.24, the lowestsince Aug. 15.

U.S. oil CLc1 was down 59 cents, or 1.1%, to $53.58 abarrel, having earlier fallen to $52.96, the lowest since Aug.9.

Concerns about an economic slowdown are being fanned by aratcheting up of trade tensions between the United States andChina.

The latest round of tariffs "will bring yet another dent toglobal growth," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "We view risks offurther escalation as meaningful."

China's commerce ministry said late last week it wouldimpose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078products originating from the United States, including crudeoil, agricultural products such as soybeans, and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

In retaliation, President Donald Trump said he was orderingU.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China andmake products in the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

"The only thing that will lift the storm clouds over oilmarkets this week will be if both China and the U.S. talk anddecide to mutually take a step back," said Jeffrey Halley,market analyst at Oanda. "I can't see that happening."

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told an annualeconomic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that the U.S.economy is in a "favourable place" and the Federal Reserve will"act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion ontrack."

The remarks gave few clues about whether the central bankwill cut interest rates at its next meeting.

But exacerbating concern over the possibility of recession,U.S. manufacturing industries registered their first month ofcontraction in almost a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WD

The Brent/WTI spread WTCLc1-LCOc1 was at minus $5.24,after widening 60 cents to settle at minus $5.17 on Friday. Thespread blew out after China included U.S. oil for the first timein its tariff moves.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their bullishwagers on U.S. crude to a three-month high in the latest week,the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3NF

U.S. energy companies cut the most oil rigs in about fourmonths last week, with the rig count falling to the lowest sinceJanuary 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling andcompletions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3NF

