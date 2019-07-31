Oil drops as Fed signals rate cuts may be limited

Shutterstock photo





By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $1 onThursday, declining for the first time in six days, after theU.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of rate cutsand Sino-U.S. trade talks ended without progress.

The drop came despite a bigger-than-expected decline ininventories in the U.S. and a drop in crude production amongOPEC members, along with Libya cutting exports, typicallybullish drivers for the market.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday, butagainst expectations the head of the U.S. central bank said themove might not be the start of a lengthy series of cuts to shoreup the economy against risks including global economic weakness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"Although the remarkably bullish U.S. inventory reports(are) providing a very encouraging backdrop for oil markets, oilprices sagged, as whatever forward-looking monetary policysupport from the Fed has pretty much evaporated," Stephen Innes,managing partner, VM Markets Pte said in a note.

Meanwhile, negotiators from the United States and China, theworld's two biggest economies, wrapped up a round of trade talkson Wednesday without visible signs of progress and put off theirnext meeting until September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the seventhstraight week, declining to their lowest levels since Novembereven as production rebounded and net imports increased, theEnergy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 8.5 million barrels inthe week ended July 26, far exceeding analysts' expectations fora decrease of 2.6 million barrels. EIA/S

Oil output among members of the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hit an eight-year low inJuly as a further voluntary cut by top exporter Saudi Arabiadeepened losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran and outageselsewhere in the group, a Reuters survey found. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W6QK

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp declared force majeureon loadings of crude from the country's largest oil field onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W3PB

A Reuters monthly poll showed oil prices are expected to berange-bound near current levels this year as slowing economicgrowth and the protracted trade dispute between the U.S. andChina curb demand.