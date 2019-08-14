Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 9-Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build



* China July industrial output growth falls to 17-yr lowEuro zoneQ2 growth slows, Germany leads slowdown

* U.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for 1st time since 2007

* US crude stocks rise unexpectedly; record gasoline demand-EIA (Updates prices and market activity to settlement)

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices shed 3% on Wednesdayafter fresh Chinese and European economic revived global demandfears and U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly for thesecond week in a row.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $59.48 a barrel, shedding$1.82, or 3%, losing some of the previous session's sharp gainsafter the United States moved to delay tariffs on some Chineseproducts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

The global benchmark rose 4.7% on Tuesday, its biggest dailypercentage gain since December.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 settled at $55.23 a barrel, falling $1.87, or 3.3%, after havingrisen 4% the previous session, the most in just over a month.

China reported disappointing data for July, including asurprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-yearlow, underlining widening economic cracks as the trade war withthe United States intensifies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542BU

The global economic slowdown, amplified by tariff conflictsand uncertainty over Brexit, is also hitting European economies.A slump in exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in thesecond quarter, data showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

The euro zone's GDP barely grew in the second quarter of2019. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A2SQ

"The data out of China, the potential recession brewing inGermany, all of that is playing into global demand worries,"said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago."Today, we're back in fear mode."

The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted for the firsttime since 2007, in a sign of investor concern that the world'sbiggest economy could be heading for recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A3FD

"With much focus today shifting toward the inversion in thetwo versus 10-year bond yields, global risk appetite saw anothermajor contraction that easily flowed into the oil space," JimRitterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said.

A second week of unexpected builds in U.S. crude inventoriesadded to the pressure on the oil markets. EIA/S

U.S. crude stocks USOILC=ECI grew by 1.6 million barrelslast week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decreaseof 2.8 million barrels, as refineries cut output, the EnergyInformation Administration said in its report. At 440.5 millionbarrels, inventories were about 3% above the five-year averagefor this time of year, the EIA said in its weekly report.

"Countering this bearish (crude) build has been draws toboth gasoline and distillates amid strong implied demand," saidMatt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData inLouisville, Kentucky.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared withanalysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of25,000 barrels, as demand jumped to a record 9.93 millionbarrels per day, according to EIA data going back to 1991. USOILG=ECI

