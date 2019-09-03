Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil drops 2% as trade war rumbles on and output swells



* U.S.-China trade war pressures global economy

* OPEC and Russian oil output climbs

* Graphic on Saudi, Russian and U.S. oil production: https://tmsnrt.rs/2QYZ6Ed (Updates prices)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by 2% on Tuesday,weighed down by rising OPEC and Russian oil output as well asthe protracted U.S.-China trade dispute that has dragged on theglobal economy.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down $1.26, or 2.3%, at $53.84 abarrel by 1152 GMT and Brent crude LCOc1 was down 96 cents at$57.70.

The United States this week imposed 15% tariffs on a varietyof Chinese goods and China began to impose new duties on a $75billion target list in a trade war that has rumbled on for morethan a year.

Though the trade conflict has intensified, U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said both sides would meet for talks this month.

Meanwhile, South Korea's economy turned out to have expandedless than expected in the second quarter, with exports reviseddown in the face of the prolonged U.S.-China dispute, centralbank data showed on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS6N25901Y

A move on Sunday by Argentina to impose capital controlsalso cast a spotlight on emerging market risks.

"Oil will struggle to make substantial headway topside thisweek with no progress on trade talks or meetings even, soft datafrom Asia and a possible cracking of OPEC's resolve to controlproduction," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst atOANDA.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries (OPEC) rose in August for the first month this year ashigher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint bySaudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KL

Russian oil production C-RU-OUT in August rose to 11.294million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate cap pledged byMoscow in a pact with other producers and hitting its highestsince March, data showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

Data due this week on U.S. inventory levels will be delayedby a day to Wednesday and Thursday because of the U.S. Labor Dayholiday on Monday.

"What's bad for the outlook for global growth is bad for oilat the moment and only big draws in inventories can delay thatdrift lower," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CHART: Brent oil still targets $57.13-$57.91 range L3N25U02R GRAPHIC U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production png https://tmsnrt.rs/2QYNGAd CHART: U.S. oil to fall towards $52.99L3N25U0QK ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics