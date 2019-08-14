Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( ODC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ODC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.8, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODC was $32.8, representing a -22.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.14 and a 35.26% increase over the 52 week low of $24.25.

ODC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc ( AMCR ) and Brady Corporation ( BRC ). ODC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.