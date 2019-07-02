Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 8-Oil dives 3% on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts



* OPEC, allies extend output curbs until March 2020

* Slowing global economy seen sapping oil demand

* U.S., China agreed to restart trade talks at G20

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% onTuesday, even after OPEC and allies including Russia agreed toextend supply cuts until next March, as weak manufacturing datahad investors worried that a slowing global economy could dentoil demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell $2.12, or 3.3%, to $62.94 abarrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futuresfell $2.20, or 3.7%, to $56.89 a barrel, after touching theirhighest in more than five weeks on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries andother producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreedon Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as membersovercame differences to try to prop up prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431K0

The extension comes after Russian President Vladimir Putinsaid on Saturday he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to prolong thepact and continue to cut combined production by 1.2 millionbarrels per day, or 1.2% of world demand.

"There seems to be some disappointment that OPEC didn't makea larger production cut. Or a sense that demand is really bad,"said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Signs of a global economic slowdown, which could hit oildemand growth, means OPEC and its allies could face an uphillbattle to shore up prices by reining in supply.

"It was the bare minimum OPEC could agree on in order toprevent a major meltdown in prices. Member countries noted thatglobal oil demand growth for this year has fallen to 1.14 mbpd(million barrels per day) whilst non-OPEC supply is expected togrow by 2.14 mbpd," PVM analyst Tamas Varga wrote in a note.

"It appears that the supply side of the oil equation issupportive for oil prices but demand concerns are forcing oilbulls to keep at least part of their gunpowder dry."

The United States and China agreed at the G20 leaders summitto restart trade talks, but factory activity shrank across muchof Europe and Asia in June while U.S. manufacturing activityslowed to near a three-year low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221Surn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0ZO

Further, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said any dealwould need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States,which stoked doubt over prospects for a trade deal between thetop two economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen falling for athird consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.Industry data will be released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), withgovernment data to follow on Wednesday. EIA/S (Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London and JessicaJaganathan in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens and DavidGregorio)