UPDATE 5-Oil dips on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts



* OPEC, allies extend output curbs until March 2020

* But slowing global economy seen sapping oil demand

* U.S., China agreed to restart trade talks at G20

By Noah Browning

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday asconcerns that the global economy could be slowing outweighed anagreement by OPEC and allies, including Russia, to extend supplycuts until next March.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 15 cents, or 0.23%, at$64.91 a barrel by 1110 GMT.

U.S. crude futures for August CLc1 were down 12 cents, or0.20%, at $58.97 a barrel, after touching their highest in morethan five weeks on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries alongwith other top producers, including Russia, agreed on Tuesday toextend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as members overcamedifferences to try to prop up prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2421IA

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen falling for athird consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed onMonday, also supporting prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2423SA

But signs of a global economic slowdown which may hit oildemand growth, means OPEC and its allies may face an uphillbattle to shore up prices by reining in supply.

"It was the bare minimum OPEC could agree on in order toprevent a major meltdown in prices. Member countries noted thatglobal oil demand growth for this year has fallen to 1.14 mbpdwhilst non-OPEC supply is expected to grow by 2.14 mbpd," PVManalyst Tamas Varga wrote in a note.

"It appears that the supply side of the oil equation issupportive for oil prices but demand concerns are forcing oilbulls to keep at least part of their gunpowder dry."

The United States and China agreed at the G20 leaders summitto restart trade talks, but factory activity shrank across muchof Europe and Asia in June while growth in manufacturing cooledin the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields felland gold rebounded, while a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trumpsaying any trade deal with China would need to be "somewhattilted" in favour of Washington also stoked doubt over prospectsfor a trade deal between the top two economies. MKTS/GLOB

"Oil traders will now turn their attention to the economicdata, as the weakening global activity and waning demand couldagain weigh on the sentiment", Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior marketanalyst at London Capital Group, said in a note. (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by LouiseHeavens and Jane Merriman) ((Noah.Browning@tr.com))