UPDATE 4-Oil deepens slide towards $58 on recession fears, U.S. supply



* Brent fell 3% in last session

* Recession worries weigh on prices

* U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rise (Adds quote in paragraph 4, further details)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil fell 2% towards $58 a barrelon Thursday, extending the previous session's 3% drop, pressuredby mounting recession concerns and a surprise boost in U.S.crude inventories.

In a sign of investor concern that the world's biggesteconomy could be heading for recession, weighing on oil demand,the U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for thefirst time since 2007. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A3FD

Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was down $1.20, or 2%,at $58.28 a barrel by 1032 GMT, after a 3% slide on Wednesday.U.S. crude CLc1 fell $1.02 to $54.21.

"The oil market has become a recession fear gauge," saidNorbert Ruecker of Swiss bank Julius Baer. "The North Americanmarket remains amply supplied with storage levels well abovehistorical averages."

The price of Brent is still up 10 percent this year thanksto supply cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries and allies such as Russia, a group known asOPEC+.

In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cuts until March2020 to prop up crude. A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated moresteps may be coming, saying "Saudi Arabia is committed to dowhatever it takes to keep the market balanced next year." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worriesabout the global economy amid the U.S.-China trade dispute anduncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising U.S. stockpiles ofcrude and higher output of U.S. shale oil.

"The market is becoming very anxious about global growth,"said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

China reported disappointing data for July, including asurprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-yearlow. A slump in exports sent Germany's economy into reverse inthe second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0U7urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

A second week of unexpected rises in U.S. crude inventoriesis adding to the pressure. EIA/S

U.S. crude stocks USOILC=ECI grew by 1.6 million barrelslast week, compared with expectations for a drop of 2.8 millionbarrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

