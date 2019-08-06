Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil climbs on short-covering, U.S.-China trade war caps gains



* Brent, WTI both up 1% as markets correct after steep drops

* Sino-U.S. trade tensions stoke concerns over global growth

* Traders eye U.S. inventory data due later in the day (Adds comments, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% onTuesday as traders betting on falling prices bought backcontracts to lock in profits after declines over the last threesessions due to the escalating trade tensions between China andUnited States.

Brent prices plunged more than 8% in the three sessions from their close on July 31, with U.S. President Donald Trumpvowing to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, and Chinamaking further moves against U.S. agricultural imports.

The United States also responded to a decline in the Chineseyuan on Monday by branding the country a currency manipulatorlater in the day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MWurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

Brent fell more than 3% on Monday as traders worried theongoing trade dispute between the world's two biggest oil buyerswould dent demand, helping to prompt Tuesday's short-covering.

International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed61 cents, or 1%, to $60.42 a barrel by 0544 GMT on Tuesday afterearlier dipping to $59.07, the lowest since Jan. 14.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 56cents, or 1%, to $55.25 per barrel.

"This is a more likely a correction from oversold doom andgloom positions," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VMMarkets. "But with commodity markets in total disarray, thismove should not be confused with a 'risk-on', especially in oilmarkets as the latest trade war escalation is flat out harmfulto global growth and by extension, for oil markets."

The United States accused Beijing of manipulating itscurrency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest in morethan a decade. The weaker yuan would support Chinese exports bymaking them cheaper, but it would also raise oil-import costsfor the world's biggest importer.

The People's Bank of China's firmer-than-expected yuanfixing on Tuesday helped pull the currency away from the recent lows, as did an announced bond sale in the offshore market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25217Q

Concerns that the U.S.-China trade conflict has entered aphase of retaliatory action was weighing on sentiments in theoil market, which for the moment is taking less notice oftensions in the Middle East, analysts said.

Iran on Monday said it will no longer tolerate "maritimeoffences" in the Strait of Hormuz, a day after it seized asecond oil tanker that it accused of smuggling fuel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2511JGurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N250097

Oil prices may find some support later this week with apreliminary Reuters poll showing U.S. crude oil inventories wereexpected to fall for an eighth consecutive week. O/POLL