Oil Climbs on Drop in U.S. Crude Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, aided by strong index futures gains in the premarket and higher oil prices . The day-to-day, up and down swings continue as the earnings season passes and daily economic indicators and headlines on trade swing risk assets. In sector news, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of the intregrateds space, with BP and Chevron started at Outperform, and ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Total started at Market Perform.

Crude oil is higher by over 1%, lifted by rising equity futures and an API draw after market close yesterday totaling 3.5 million barrels of oil. Consensus called for a draw of 1.4 million barrels. EIA weekly data due out later this morning calls for a draw of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil, which would indicate the largest draw since February, 2018.

Natural gas futures are virtually flat in quiet trading and amid a lack of significant news flows.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of Chevron at 'Outperform.'

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of ExxonMobil at 'Market Perform.'

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of BP at 'Outperform.'

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of Royal Dutch Shell and Total at 'Market Perform.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their aggregate 40% interest in Ashtead Technology, a subsea rentals company. Total consideration for Forum's interest and the settlement of a Forum GBP 3 million loan to Ashtead will be $47.8 million. Forum will receive approximately $39 million in cash proceeds at close and a new approximately GBP 7 million loan with a three year maturity. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. The buyers of Forum's interest are Buckthorn Partners and other investors that currently own the majority of the equity interests in Ashtead.

Press Release - Petrofac 's Engineering & Production Services (EPS) business has been awarded a three-year Operations & Maintenance Support Services contract from INEOS FPS. Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide personnel to the Unity Platform in the Central North Sea, the onshore Cruden Bay Terminal and other landline sites. The contract builds upon Petrofac's existing relationship with INEOS FPS in the UKCS, where it currently provides a Maintenance Consultancy service.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Kinder Morgan announced that it has agreed to sell the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline to Pembina Pipeline for $1.546 billion, approximately 13 times 2019 expected EBITDA. Also, Kinder Morgan Canada Limited announced that it reached an agreement with Pembina under which Pembina has agreed to acquire all the outstanding common equity of KML (which includes KMI's 70 percent stake), subject to the terms of the arrangement agreement between KML and Pembina. The closing of the two transactions are cross-conditioned upon each other. The parties expect to close the transactions late in the fourth quarter of 2019 or in the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including KML shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals.

Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that it has entered into agreements pursuant to which it will acquire Kinder Morgan Canada Limited and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system from Kinder Morgan for a total purchase price of approximately $4.35 billion. The Transaction values Kinder Morgan Canada at approximately $2.3 billion, or $15.02 per share, based on an all-share exchange ratio of 0.3068 of a common share of Pembina per KML security and Pembina's 30-day volume weighted average price on the date hereof; and Cochin US at approximately $2.05 billion for cash consideration. Subject to closing of the Transaction, Pembina's board of directors has also approved a $0.01 per common share, or approximately five percent, increase to its monthly common share dividend rate.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were up on hopes of stimulus clues from Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week and a Group of Seven summit this weekend. European shares traded higher and Japan's Nikkei ended in the red. The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies, whereas gold prices fell as investors locked profits in the safe-haven asset.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP