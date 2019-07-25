OII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (Symbol: OII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.32, changing hands as low as $16.55 per share. Oceaneering International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OII's low point in its 52 week range is $10.74 per share, with $28.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.02.
