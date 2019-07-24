Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( OVBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that OVBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.29, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVBC was $37.29, representing a -28.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.20 and a 40.98% increase over the 52 week low of $26.45.

OVBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07.

