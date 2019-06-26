OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

OHA Investment Corporation ( OHAI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OHAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that OHAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.08, the dividend yield is 7.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OHAI was $1.08, representing a -34.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.65 and a 27.06% increase over the 52 week low of $.85.

OHAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.51.

