OGE Energy Corp (OGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Shutterstock photo

OGE Energy Corp ( OGE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.365 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OGE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.65, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGE was $43.65, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.41 and a 27.89% increase over the 52 week low of $34.13.

OGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). OGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports OGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .94%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OGE as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF ( FTXN )
  • O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSM )
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV )
  • VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF ( ULVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 7.73% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of OGE at 8.08%.

