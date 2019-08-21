OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

OFS Credit Company, Inc. ( OCCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OCCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that OCCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.55, the dividend yield is 12.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCCI was $16.55, representing a -12.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 20.35% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCCI Dividend History page.