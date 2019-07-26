OFG Bancorp's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of OFG Bancorp's Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: OFG.PRD) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $25.44 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, OFG.PRD was trading at a 2.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for OFG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on OFG Bancorp's Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, OFG Bancorp's Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: OFG.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OFG) are up about 1.9%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »