OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/14/19, OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: OFG.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1458, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of OFG.PRB's recent share price of $25.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of OFG.PRB to trade 0.57% lower - all else being equal - when OFG.PRB shares open for trading on 8/14/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.82%, which compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG.PRB shares, versus OFG:
Below is a dividend history chart for OFG.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1458 on OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B :
In Monday trading, OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: OFG.PRB) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OFG) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »