OFG Bancorp (OFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

OFG Bancorp ( OFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.49, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFG was $20.49, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.21 and a 46.62% increase over the 52 week low of $13.98.

OFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports OFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.47%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OFG as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust ( VAMO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VAMO with an decrease of -8.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OFG at 1.62%.