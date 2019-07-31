Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling prices $47 million US IPO at $9.30

Borr Drilling, an offshore shallow-water drilling company with a global fleet of 27 rigs, raised $47 million by offering 5 million shares at $9.30, slightly below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Oslo Børs (BDRILL), to command a market value of $1.0 billion.
Borr Drilling plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BORR. Goldman Sachs and DNB Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.
