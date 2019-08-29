Reuters

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Goldman Sachs, Point72 and others invest $42 million in Mexico's Credijusto



By Elizabeth Dilts

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Point72 Ventures and others invested $42 million in a Mexico-based online lender called Credijusto.com, the companies said on Thursday.

Founded in 2015, Credijusto has originated $90 million in loans and equipment leases to small businesses like dry cleaners and mechanics across Mexico, according to a statement from the company and investors.

Mexico has experienced a steady rise in startups aiming to use technology and mobile phones to sell financial services to poor and middle-class customers who do not use traditional banks.

About 42 million Mexicans do not have bank accounts because they charge steep fees, there is not a branch nearby or because some banks have lost public trust due to their past scandals.

Mexico's government has said it is looking to fintechs to play a major role in increasing financial inclusion in the country.

Credijusto is tackling the financial inclusion gap for small and medium-sized companies, which comprise 99% of Mexico's businesses but get just 15% of loans issued by major banks, according to the statement.

"Here's this big market that's largely under-served and inefficient, and this modern lender can make sense of data that's available," Pete Casella, a partner at Point72 Ventures, said in an interview. "If you can better underwrite a customer and do it faster then you're going to capture share."

Companies may wait five months to get approved for a loan by a Mexican bank, and interest rates may be five times as much as those offered by U.S. banks, according to the statement.

Credijusto speeds up the process by checking a company's creditworthiness by looking at invoices it filed with the federal tax authorities.

Using traditional underwriting methods and key invoice data, Credijusto can view a company's spending and income patterns and business partners before deciding on issuing the loan, which typically ranges from $20,000 to $500,000.

"This financing round is a validation of Credijusto's rapid growth ... and will further support our aim of building a world-class tech company that empowers (companies) through access to credit," said Credijusto co-Chief Executive Allan Apoj.

The company plans to use the money, in part, to launch a credit card offering.