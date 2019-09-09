Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.51, changing hands as high as $29.39 per share. Office Properties Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OPI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.36 per share, with $68.34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.07.
