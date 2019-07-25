Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Office Properties Income Trust ( OPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.49, the dividend yield is 8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPI was $27.49, representing a -60.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.84 and a 17.68% increase over the 52 week low of $23.36.

OPI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). OPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.4. Zacks Investment Research reports OPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -32.96%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -0.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OPI at 4.6%.