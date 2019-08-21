Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Office Depot, Inc. ( ODP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ODP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ODP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.44, the dividend yield is 6.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODP was $1.44, representing a -62.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.82 and a 8.27% increase over the 52 week low of $1.33.

ODP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). ODP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports ODP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF ( XSVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an decrease of -5.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ODP at 1.38%.