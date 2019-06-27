Quantcast

Odebrecht corruption case against ex Argentine minister heads to trial

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 (Reuters) - A case stemming from corruption charges against Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht and former Argentine officials including ex Public Works Minister Julio De Vido will go to trial for the first time in Argentina, a judge said on Thursday.

The conglomerate is at the center of a global investigation that involved numerous other firms that paid billions of dollars in bribes to public officials to win contracts.

"The entire bidding process was designed from the outset to award business directly to Odebrecht," the judge, Daniel Rafecas, said in a statement sent to reporters. The contracts under investigation are from 2006 and were awarded for more than $2.3 billion.

