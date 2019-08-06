Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. ( OFED ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that OFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFED was $23.5, representing a -14.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.49 and a 5.57% increase over the 52 week low of $22.26.

OFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). OFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.