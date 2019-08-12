Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC ( OZM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OZM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -13.51% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.91, the dividend yield is 5.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OZM was $23.91, representing a -6.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.49 and a 176.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.64.

OZM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). OZM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports OZM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 104.27%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OZM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.