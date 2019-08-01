Quantcast

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

OceanFirst Financial Corp. ( OCFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OCFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.4, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCFC was $24.4, representing a -17.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.71 and a 14.55% increase over the 52 week low of $21.30.

OCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). OCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports OCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.86%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OCFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OCFC as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSA )
  • VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 1.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OCFC at 0.37%.

