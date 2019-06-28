OceanFirst Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OCFC

In trading on Friday, shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.89, changing hands as high as $24.94 per share. OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OCFC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.30 per share, with $30.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.88.
