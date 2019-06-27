Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had lost 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OXY as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 1.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.50 billion, up 10.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $17.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.75% and -8.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OXY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.71% lower within the past month. OXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OXY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.11, so we one might conclude that OXY is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, OXY's PEG ratio is currently 2.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OXY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

