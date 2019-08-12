Quantcast

Occidental finance chief pledges to act quickly to pare acquisition debt

By Reuters

Reuters


DENVER, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp expects to quickly reduce the $40 billion in debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, the company's finance chief said on Monday.

Cedric Burgher, in his first public remarks since the $38 billion acquisition closed last week, told an Enercom energy conference audience, the resulting debt burden was "not that bad," and pledged Occidental would be selective in choosing assets to sell.

He defended the purchase, which has been attacked by activist Carl Icahn as "misguided and hugely overpriced," as providing future oil production as a good valuation. Icahn is seeking to remove and replace four directors to influence the scale and pace of asset sales.

Occidental plans to be selective about what properties it puts on the market to help pay off the debt, he also said, saying it likes the U.S. offshore production acquired in the deal.

"We like the Gulf of Mexico (properties) we think it's a keeper; great free cash flow, great assets," he said. He made no mention of the Western Midstream Partners stake that it also acquired with Anadarko.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar