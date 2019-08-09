Occidental comes up big in turbulent market

Reuters





By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Coming into last week, Occidental Petroleum saw clear skies ahead for its announced bond to fund the cash portion of its US$38bn acquisition of Anadarko.

But, come Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a new US$300bn round of tariffs on Chinese goods in a move that widened credit spreads and sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower by more than 800 points for one of the worst trading days of the year.

"With the improvement in the tone on Tuesday and the narrow window prior to closing, they elected to proceed," one syndicate banker close to the deal said.

"If they had not done the bond deal this week they wouldn't have had the proceeds to cover the cash component of the trade."

Occidental tentatively announced the 10-part M&A bond offering with a mouth-watering 50bp-70bp of new issue concessions over where the company's curve was trading just to make sure it could reach the finish line.

Given the volatility, bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were somewhat taken aback when order books came in at US$66.1bn - more than five times covered - for the second-largest order book of the year after a deal from Saudi Aramco.

Spreads on the seven fixed-rate tranches were tightened 35bp-50bp from initial price thoughts, but still offered a much sought after 10bp-13bp premium, according to IFR calculations, in a market starved of yield.

Several syndicate bankers viewed that pricing as even richer than it appears given that all secondary corporate spreads had widened out some 10bp on Monday on tariff fears.

"The bankers on the deal were probably saying, ‘Spreads are skittish, markets are volatile and we need to make this big deal attractive to get it done,'" said Jeff MacDonald, head of fixed-income strategies at Fiduciary Trust Company International.

"They were probably surprised by the appetite they received at those levels."

Strong investor demand for a jumbo bond like this goes a long way to restoring confidence in the markets, sources noted.

To that effect, 15 more issuers came to the market in the days following the Occidental trade recognising that the falling Treasury rate provided a strong bid to lock in low coupon rates.

"The buyside interest has not diminished one iota," one syndicate official away from the trade noted.

"Investors have a lot of money and they need to spend it somewhere, plain and simple."

CREDIT RISKS REMAIN

Investor demand was also strong enough to overcome credit deterioration at Occidental.

Shortly after the bond deal was announced, Moody's cut Occidental's long-term credit rating by three notches to Baa3 from A3. S&P and Fitch, which currently rate the company Single A, are expected to follow suite.

CreditSights estimates Occidental's leverage will increase to 2.7 times, up from one times prior to the acquisition.

The large debt load is also concerning given Occidental's reliance on volatile oil prices, Moody's noted in its report.

The company sought to mitigate those concerns by offering short-dated notes that can be paid off quickly through various asset sales.

Occidental already successfully sold Anadarko's African assets to Total Capital for US$8.8bn, as well as a 45% stake in the 97,000 Midland acres Occidental controls to Ecopetrol for US$1.5bn.

Half of the tranches in the new deal mature in three years or less for US$7.5bn in funding.

CreditSights said that size indicates Occidental might look to sell its full 55% stake in Western Midstream Partners, valued at US$8bn, in the near future to help pay off those short-dated notes.

Three of those short-dated notes are floaters even though just last week the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25bp in a move that typically diminishes demand for that structure.

But bankers said there is still a bid for floaters given that Libor is offering higher yields than US Treasuries.

"The question is, is that bid strong enough for a Triple B rated company," one banker said.

"A lot of the floating-rate buyers tend to be state funds and they have ratings limitations and prefer higher-quality Single A rated issuers."