Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) closed at $21.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.72% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OMP as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.30 million, up 80.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $441.20 million, which would represent changes of +79.12% and +62.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.92% higher. OMP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note OMP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.

Also, we should mention that OMP has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.