Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) closed at $21.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

OMP will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.30 million, up 80.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $441.20 million. These totals would mark changes of +79.12% and +62.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, OMP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.59, which means OMP is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that OMP has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

