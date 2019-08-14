Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Oasis Midstream Partners LP ( OMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.53, the dividend yield is 11.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMP was $16.53, representing a -31.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.21 and a 10.38% increase over the 52 week low of $14.98.

OMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). OMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports OMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 75.16%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.