Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation ( OCSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OCSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OCSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.26, the dividend yield is 7.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSI was $8.26, representing a -6.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.81 and a 9.84% increase over the 52 week low of $7.52.

OCSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.46%, compared to an industry average of %.

