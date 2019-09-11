Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation ( OCSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OCSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OCSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.24, the dividend yield is 7.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSL was $5.24, representing a -8.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.75 and a 28.43% increase over the 52 week low of $4.08.

OCSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.4%, compared to an industry average of %.

