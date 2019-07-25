Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) ( OVLY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OVLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVLY was $19.32, representing a -24.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.65 and a 17.88% increase over the 52 week low of $16.39.

OVLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OVLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OVLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.