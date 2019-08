Shutterstock photo





PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic posted a 5.4% drop in net profit for the second quarter, beating expectations of a 9% drop, the company said in a filing on Friday.

The company, majority-owned by the richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF group, reported a 13.6% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, versus expectation of a 9% rise, according to a Reuters poll.

It said revenue rose 3.6 percent to 9.75 billion crowns.