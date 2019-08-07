Quantcast

NZ's Infratil to sell stake in Perth Energy to Australia's AGL at discount

By Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Utilities investor Infratil said on Thursday it would sell its 80% stake in Perth Energy at a discount to Australia's biggest power producer AGL Energy for A$55 million ($37.17 million) after starting a review last year.

The deal is expected to lead to a loss on disposal of NZ$33 million ($21.26 million), Infratil said in a statement.

"We are disappointed to realise a loss on sale," Perth Energy Chairman Roger Crawford said.

AGL was not immediately available for a comment.

"This sale enables the Perth Energy business to continue to grow under AGL's ownership and allows Infratil to focus its investments on established platforms," Perth Energy's Crawford said.

Infratil said it may get further proceeds of A$14.9 million in cash within three years based on meeting certain criteria.

($1 = 1.5521 New Zealand dollars)





