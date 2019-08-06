Reuters

NZ's Fonterra to reduce stake in China's Beingmate Baby & Child Food



Aug 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand'sFonterra Co-operative Group said on Wednesday that it intends to reduce its stake in China'sBeingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd .

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, has an 18.8% stake in Beingmate and said it is reviewing the relationship with the Chinese infant formula maker, which it described as "disappointing".

