NZ's Fletcher Building reports annual profit on stronger local demand

By Reuters

Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's home builder Fletcher Building Ltd posted an annual net profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-earlier loss, boosted by increased home sales and higher demand for its building products in its domestic market.

The company reported a 13% increase in revenue from its local residential segment to NZ$526 million ($337.32 million), as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company's Australian business, however, continued to suffer amid a steep property downturn in the country. Earnings before tax from the business halved to NZ$57 million.

The company said it expects weakness in the residential market in Australia to continue into next year.

Overall, net profit after tax for the year came in at NZ$164 million, compared with a loss of NZ$190 million a year earlier.

The company reinstated dividend payment in the 2019 fiscal and declared a final dividend of 15 cents per share.

($1 = 1.5593 New Zealand dollars)





