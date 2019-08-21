NZ watchdog says ANZ unit did not a disclose deal as related party transaction

Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's financial watchdog said on Thursday the local arm of Australia and New Zealand Banking did not disclose a property sale as a related party transaction in its 2017 financial statements.

New Zealand'sFinancial Markets Authority said in a statement ANZ disagrees with the finding as it considers the transaction not to be material information.

