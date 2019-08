Reuters





WELLINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence fell further in August as the economy faces domestic and global headwinds, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 52.3% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 44.3% pessimism level in the previous poll in July.

Firms' views of their own business activity in the next 12 months fell to -0.5% from 5% in the previous reading in July.