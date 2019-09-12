NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NXPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXPI was $110, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.53 and a 62.67% increase over the 52 week low of $67.62.

NXPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). NXPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.61. Zacks Investment Research reports NXPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.73%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXPI as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund ( EWN )

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF ( XNTK )

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF ( SYG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 3.44% over the last 100 days. EWN has the highest percent weighting of NXPI at 4.55%.